Eating breakfast on time linked to healthy aging: Study

Meal timing matters

Researchers followed 2,945 people in the UK aged 42 to 94 and noticed that as people got older, they tended to eat breakfast and dinner later with less time between meals.

Dr. Hassan Dashti from Massachusetts General Hospital pointed out that these shifts in meal timing are connected to both mental health issues like depression and physical problems such as poor oral health.

The takeaway? Keeping a steady meal schedule might be a simple way to look after your long-term health.