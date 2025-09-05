Eating breakfast on time linked to healthy aging: Study
Turns out, delaying breakfast might do more harm than you think—especially as you get older.
A new Mass General Brigham study, which tracked adults for nearly 20 years, found that delaying breakfast is linked to higher risks of depression, feeling tired, poor sleep, and even early death.
Regular breakfasts may contribute to healthy aging and longevity.
Meal timing matters
Researchers followed 2,945 people in the UK aged 42 to 94 and noticed that as people got older, they tended to eat breakfast and dinner later with less time between meals.
Dr. Hassan Dashti from Massachusetts General Hospital pointed out that these shifts in meal timing are connected to both mental health issues like depression and physical problems such as poor oral health.
The takeaway? Keeping a steady meal schedule might be a simple way to look after your long-term health.