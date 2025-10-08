New pill shows promise in treating tough digestive disease
A new once-daily pill called obefazimod is showing real promise for people with ulcerative colitis (UC), a tough digestive disease that affects millions.
In fresh results shared at a medical congress on October 8, 2025, obefazimod helped over 1,270 trial participants—including many who hadn't improved with other treatments—see much better symptom relief.
For those who'd run out of options, the response rate was 35% higher than with a placebo.
Obefazimod stands out because it boosts the body's microRNA-124, helping calm inflammation without suppressing the whole immune system—so fewer safety worries.
Plus, it actually helped heal gut tissue (not just mask symptoms) and comes as an easy pill instead of an injection.
With these encouraging results, Abivax is moving ahead to get obefazimod approved so people with UC could soon have a more convenient and effective option.