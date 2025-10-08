New pill shows promise in treating tough digestive disease

Obefazimod stands out because it boosts the body's microRNA-124

Obefazimod stands out because it boosts the body's microRNA-124, helping calm inflammation without suppressing the whole immune system—so fewer safety worries.

Plus, it actually helped heal gut tissue (not just mask symptoms) and comes as an easy pill instead of an injection.

With these encouraging results, Abivax is moving ahead to get obefazimod approved so people with UC could soon have a more convenient and effective option.