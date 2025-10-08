OpenAI rival Anthropic announces first India office in Bengaluru

Anthropic , a leading artificial intelligence (AI) research company, has announced its plan to open its first Indian office in Bengaluru. The move comes as part of the company's global expansion strategy amid rising competition from tech giants like OpenAI , Google, Microsoft, and Meta. Dario Amodei, co-founder of Anthropic and CEO, is visiting India this week to share the company's commitment toward responsible AI systems that drive social benefit and economic growth.

Future plans Office to focus on building AI for local uses Anthropic has revealed its plan to establish a dedicated local presence in India, starting with an office in Bengaluru. The office is expected to open by early 2026 and will focus on building AI for unique local uses across the country. The company also plans to invest heavily in enhancing the Indic language capabilities of its Claude AI assistant, which already supports major Indic languages.

Language focus Training AI models on Indian languages Anthropic is also focusing on training its AI models on nearly a dozen Indian languages, including Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Punjabi, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, and Urdu. These efforts come as the company hopes to attract India's booming AI developer community. The move comes as tech giants like Google and Microsoft are rushing to launch AI models and tools for one of the world's largest developer bases.

Market growth India is now largest market for Claude outside US India is now the largest market for Anthropic's Claude AI assistant outside the US, accounting for 7.2% of global usage. However, per-capita usage remains low at just 0.27 times relative to the working-age population. A large portion of Claude's usage in India is focused on technical tasks and software development such as mobile UI development and web app debugging.