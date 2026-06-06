New study finds low isoleucine diets extend male mice lifespan
Technology
A new study just found that mice lived way longer, up to 33% for males, when their diets were low in isoleucine, an amino acid found in foods like meat, eggs, and soy.
Along with a longer life, the mice also showed stronger muscles and better blood sugar control.
Dudley Lamming cautions on human application
Researchers tried three different diets on middle-aged mice, and those with less isoleucine ate more but stayed leaner and healthier overall.
Endocrinologist Dudley Lamming from the University of Wisconsin says this approach might help humans too someday, though it's tricky because our diets are more complex.
Still, the study hints at some cool possibilities for living healthier and maybe even longer through what we eat.