New telescope design could help find Earth-like planets faster
Astronomers have a fresh idea for a space telescope that might help us find Earth-like planets much faster.
The design uses a long, rectangular mirror (20 by 1 meters) that's better at spotting planets close to their stars—something current telescopes struggle with.
This new mirror gives sharp infrared images and has a collecting area slightly less than that of the James Webb Space Telescope, but in a slimmer package.
It also folds up for launch, making it practical and efficient—using JWST-style mirror segments, but with its own twist.
The mirror can rotate 90 degrees during observations, letting astronomers catch planets in any orbital position around their stars.
This flexibility is a big step up from older telescopes that often miss out on certain planet-star alignments.
Simulations suggest this telescope could directly image about 11 Earth-sized habitable planets in just one year—and maybe up to 27 in three and a half years.
It can even check for signs like ozone in their atmospheres, bringing us closer to finding real Earth twins nearby.