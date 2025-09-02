New telescope design could help find Earth-like planets faster

Astronomers have a fresh idea for a space telescope that might help us find Earth-like planets much faster. The design uses a long, rectangular mirror (20 by 1 meters) that's better at spotting planets close to their stars—something current telescopes struggle with.

The new mirror gives sharp infrared images and has a collecting area slightly less than that of the James Webb Space Telescope, but in a slimmer package.

It also folds up for launch, making it practical and efficient—using JWST-style mirror segments, but with its own twist.

The flexibility is a big step up from older telescopes The mirror can rotate 90 degrees during observations, letting astronomers catch planets in any orbital position around their stars.

This flexibility is a big step up from older telescopes that often miss out on certain planet-star alignments.