ThisDayinHistory: Astronomers host 1st-ever comet livestream from Chile

Comet's tail and nucleus were visible during the event

Early looks with Hubble and James Webb showed that 3I/ATLAS has a tiny nucleus (under 2.99km wide) and is unusually rich in carbon dioxide.

During the livestream, viewers caught its faint glow and growing tail—classic signs it's waking up as it nears the Sun.

Scientists are excited to keep tracking it when it pops back into view in November before heading off into deep space again.