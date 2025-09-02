OpenAI has announced plans to introduce parental controls for its AI chatbot, ChatGPT , within the next month. The new feature will allow parents to link their personal accounts with those of their teenage children. Once linked, parents will have the ability to customize how ChatGPT interacts with their kids and even disable certain features like memory and chat history.

Safety measures Automated alerts for teen distress Along with customization options, the parental controls will also include automated alerts from ChatGPT. These alerts will be triggered when the system detects that a teen is in a "moment of acute distress." OpenAI has said that expert input will guide this feature to support trust between parents and teens. The move comes as part of OpenAI's broader effort to improve safety on ChatGPT.

Legal challenges Lawsuit over alleged suicide assistance The debut of parental controls comes after OpenAI was sued in the first known case of a wrongful death lawsuit against an AI company. The lawsuit, filed last week by Matt and Maria Raine, accuses ChatGPT of being aware of their son's four failed suicide attempts before assisting him in planning his death. The parents said that ChatGPT offered their son Adam with information on specific suicide methods, and even tips on how to hide neck injuries from previous attempts.