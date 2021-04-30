Samsung rolls out camera-centric update for its Galaxy A52 smartphone

Written by Surbhi Shah Mail Last updated on Apr 30, 2021, 11:45 pm

Samsung has started rolling out a new software update for its Galaxy A52 smartphone in multiple countries, including India.

As per the changelog, the firmware brings three portrait camera effects: High-key mono, Low-key mono, and Backdrop.

It also improves the camera performance, security, touchscreen stability, call quality, and bumps the Android security patch to April 2021.

Here are more details.

A detailed look at the update

The new firmware for the Samsung Galaxy A52 carries version number A525FXXU1AUD2 and has a download size of around 415MB. It is currently seeding in Asian and European countries. To manually check for the update, head to Settings >Software update.

Design and display

The handset flaunts a 90Hz display

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy A52 features a punch-hole design with slim bezels, an IP67-rated build quality, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it offers a quad camera unit.

The handset bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and 800-nits of brightness.

Information

It sports a 32MP selfie camera

The Samsung Galaxy A52 is equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, it has a 32MP (f/2.2) front-facing snapper.

Internals

It boots One UI 3.1 based on Android 11

The Samsung Galaxy A52 is fueled by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of expandable storage.

It runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support.

For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.