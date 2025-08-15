New whale species discovered from 25-million-year-old fossil

The partial skull belongs to an extinct group called mammalodontids, known for their sharp teeth and shark-like snouts. Its well-preserved teeth and inner ear bones give researchers rare clues about how early whales hunted and heard underwater.

Discovery highlights Victoria's coast as a hotspot for ancient whales

Janjucetus dullardi shows how ancient whales shifted from being fierce hunters to today's gentle filter-feeders.

This find not only helps scientists piece together whale evolution but also highlights Victoria's coast as a hotspot for discovering the origins of these ocean giants.