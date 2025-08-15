New whale species discovered from 25-million-year-old fossil
A 25-million-year-old fossil found on Victoria's coast has led scientists to identify a brand-new whale species, Janjucetus dullardi.
Discovered by school principal Ross Dullard at Jan Juc Beach, this small toothed whale was unusually small for its kind and helps fill in some big gaps about how modern whales evolved.
Fossil belongs to extinct group called mammalodontids
The partial skull belongs to an extinct group called mammalodontids, known for their sharp teeth and shark-like snouts.
Its well-preserved teeth and inner ear bones give researchers rare clues about how early whales hunted and heard underwater.
Discovery highlights Victoria's coast as a hotspot for ancient whales
Janjucetus dullardi shows how ancient whales shifted from being fierce hunters to today's gentle filter-feeders.
This find not only helps scientists piece together whale evolution but also highlights Victoria's coast as a hotspot for discovering the origins of these ocean giants.