5G tablets drive India boom: Apple, Samsung lead the pack
India's tablet scene just had a major growth spurt—shipments jumped 20% over last year and 28% from the previous quarter, mostly thanks to a huge demand for 5G tablets (which made up 95% of shipments).
Apple is leading the pack with a 30% market share, fueled by its iPad 11 Series.
Samsung follows close behind at 27%, with Lenovo, Xiaomi, and OnePlus rounding out the top five.
Tablets are entering classrooms and offices
It's not just about binge-watching or gaming—tablets are getting big in classrooms and offices too.
Lenovo's Tab K11 and IdeaPad Pro Series are popular in the education sector, while Samsung's Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is popular for both budget-friendly buyers and enterprise users.
The shift toward better connectivity is making tablets more useful than ever across different parts of life.