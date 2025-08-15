Mark's billion-dollar AI hiring spree sparks employee outrage at Meta

Meanwhile, Meta's AI models are lagging behind the competition

Even with Meta pouring more than $10 billion a year into AI, its models like Llama 4 are still trailing behind rivals like OpenAI's GPT-5.

The company has snapped up big names such as Shengjia Zhao and Alexandr Wang, but some insiders quietly question if Meta's high-priced hiring strategy is worth it.

Meanwhile, Zuckerberg's focus on building a small "elite" team has left longtime employees feeling uncertain about where they stand as Meta tries to catch up in the AI race.