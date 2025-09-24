Next Article
Newly discovered asteroid poses risk of hitting Moon
Technology
A newly discovered asteroid, 2024 YR4, has a small but real chance (about 4%) of crashing into the Moon by 2032.
While early worries about it hitting Earth have faded, a Moon impact could send debris flying toward satellites and spacecraft orbiting nearby—which is definitely not ideal for space tech.
Researchers are brainstorming ways to handle the risk
Researchers are already brainstorming ways to handle the risk. They're considering missions like NASA's DART, where a spacecraft nudged an asteroid off course.
For now, scientists say they need more data on YR4's path and size to plan any defenses.
This whole situation is a reminder of why keeping an eye on space rocks really matters for everyone using or exploring space.