Qualcomm plans to launch 1st 6G devices by 2028
Technology
Qualcomm just announced it plans to roll out the first "pre-commercial" 6G devices by 2028.
These early gadgets will show off what sixth-generation tech can do, with CEO Cristiano Amon highlighting how 6G is all about smarter connections between cloud and Edge devices for new kinds of apps.
What will 6G bring?
6G could seriously change how our smart stuff—think phones and self-driving cars—talks to each other, making everything faster and more efficient.
But getting there means big upgrades in chips and networks.
Even though lots of money went into 5G, not many people actually use it yet, so the hope is that by the end of this decade, 6G will finally bring next-level connectivity to everyone.