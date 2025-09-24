Next Article
Google introduces Live Search: A new way to search
Technology
Google just rolled out Live Search, a feature that lets you use your phone's camera and voice to search what's happening around you—live.
Think of it as Google Lens on steroids: point your camera, ask a question out loud, and get instant answers plus spoken responses, all at once.
How does it work?
Live Search blends real-time video with Google Search links and voice interaction, making it way easier to solve everyday problems on the spot.
Whether you're stuck choosing snacks or need quick tips to fix something broken, Live Search gives you immediate guidance and helpful links—all without leaving the app.