ECI introduces e-sign feature on ECINET portal for voter registration
The Election Commission of India just added an e-sign feature to its ECINET portal and app, starting September 2025.
Now, if you want to register as a voter or update your details, you'll need to verify your identity using an Aadhaar-linked phone number and a quick OTP.
This extra step is meant to make the whole process more secure, as per the ECI.
Why the upgrade?
This upgrade comes after cases like thousands of fake voter deletions in Karnataka raised serious concerns about fraud—something leaders like Rahul Gandhi have spoken up about.
Since June 2025, ECINET has been running with over 40 integrated tools to help manage elections better and provide faster public availability of voter turnout trends.
The goal is to achieve cleaner elections and a system people can trust.