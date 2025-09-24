ECI introduces e-sign feature on ECINET portal for voter registration Technology Sep 24, 2025

The Election Commission of India just added an e-sign feature to its ECINET portal and app, starting September 2025.

Now, if you want to register as a voter or update your details, you'll need to verify your identity using an Aadhaar-linked phone number and a quick OTP.

This extra step is meant to make the whole process more secure, as per the ECI.