Woman who lived 117 years reveals secrets to longevity

Maria's genes show potential paths to healthy aging

Researchers discovered that Maria's cells looked "younger" than you'd expect for someone her age.

She had low inflammation, a healthy heart, and a gut microbiome more like someone decades younger.

Interestingly, her shorter telomeres—a feature usually linked with aging—might've actually helped protect her from cancer.

While it's just one case, scientists say it opens up new ways to explore what really drives healthy aging and super-long lives.