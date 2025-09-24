Woman who lived 117 years reveals secrets to longevity
Scientists have uncovered genetic clues behind Maria Branyas's incredible 117-year life.
A new study from Spain found she carried rare DNA variants linked to a healthy immune system and heart—helping her outlive Catalonia's average by over 30 years.
Branyas passed away in 2024, but her genes are giving researchers plenty to think about.
Maria's genes show potential paths to healthy aging
Researchers discovered that Maria's cells looked "younger" than you'd expect for someone her age.
She had low inflammation, a healthy heart, and a gut microbiome more like someone decades younger.
Interestingly, her shorter telomeres—a feature usually linked with aging—might've actually helped protect her from cancer.
While it's just one case, scientists say it opens up new ways to explore what really drives healthy aging and super-long lives.