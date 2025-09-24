Next Article
Google TV's homescreen redesign starts rolling out widely
Technology
Google TV is rolling out a redesigned homescreen to help you find shows and apps faster.
The familiar "For You" tab is now called "Home," and shortcuts like "Library" have moved into your profile menu for a cleaner look.
While only a few people saw these changes at first, the update is now reaching more users, especially those with TCL or Walmart Onn devices.
Update happens automatically on Google's end
The new layout was first teased when Google announced Gemini features for Google TV, and TCL even showed it off in images for their latest QM9K series.
According to AFTV News, the official Google TV website confirms the redesign is live.
The best part? The update happens automatically on Google's end—no big downloads needed—so if you don't see it yet, it should show up soon.