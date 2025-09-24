Google TV's homescreen redesign starts rolling out widely Technology Sep 24, 2025

Google TV is rolling out a redesigned homescreen to help you find shows and apps faster.

The familiar "For You" tab is now called "Home," and shortcuts like "Library" have moved into your profile menu for a cleaner look.

While only a few people saw these changes at first, the update is now reaching more users, especially those with TCL or Walmart Onn devices.