Instagram hits 3B monthly users, matches Facebook's scale

Meta has leaned into AI-powered recommendations, letting you discover more content you'll actually enjoy. Sharing across Facebook is easier than ever, and creators have new ways to earn money here. These updates help Instagram stay fresh for longtime fans while pulling in new faces.

Instagram is shaping digital culture

With three billion users in 2025, Instagram now stands shoulder-to-shoulder with giants like Facebook and WhatsApp.

It's not just about scrolling—people use it for self-expression, entertainment, and even business.

Instagram is shaping digital culture and fits right into Meta's bigger plans around AI and the metaverse.