Google now lets AI models browse the internet
Google just launched the Data Commons MCP Server—a tool that provides access to real, trustworthy data for AI systems, offering an alternative to random internet noise.
Now, developers can use simple language prompts to tap into Google's huge collection of public datasets, making it way easier for AI models compatible with the MCP standard, including those from OpenAI and Microsoft, to get their facts straight.
The Data Commons pulls together info from places like the United Nations and government sources, all organized so AIs can actually use it.
By plugging these reliable datasets into the MCP Server, Google hopes to cut down on those awkward AI "hallucinations"—you know, when chatbots confidently make up fake facts.
It's all about making AI smarter and more accurate for everyone.