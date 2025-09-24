Apple's new iPhones have Wi-Fi issues that affect wireless CarPlay

Just days after the iPhone 17 and iPhone Air launched, some users noticed their Wi-Fi randomly dropping—especially when unlocking their phones or when wearing and unlocking with an Apple Watch. These hiccups mess with wireless CarPlay too, causing laggy connections and skipping audio.

Bluetooth accessories and CarPlay are also getting interrupted It's not just Wi-Fi—Bluetooth accessories and CarPlay are getting interrupted as well, making things frustrating if you rely on these features for music or navigation.

The issues have popped up repeatedly for some since launch.

Testing shows a software update can fix things While people first blamed the new N1 wireless chip, testing shows a software update can actually fix things.

Apple is rolling out iOS 26.0.1 soon to patch these problems (which only affect a small slice of users).

If you're having trouble now, you can try the iOS 26.1 beta or just hang tight for the official update.