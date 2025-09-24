OpenAI's AI tools now available to German government employees

SAP will collaborate with OpenAI to bring its services, including ChatGPT, to Germany 's public sector. The initiative, dubbed "OpenAI for Germany," will be delivered through SAP's Delos Cloud. This cloud solution ensures data is stored locally and complies with European laws. Separately, SAP and Amazon have announced that the German company will also provide its sovereign cloud offering via AWS.

Business adaptation

SAP's cloud sales expected to hit nearly €22B

SAP has spent years preparing its software business for cloud computing demands. Now, it is trying to do the same for the age of generative AI. The company's cloud sales are expected to hit nearly €22 billion, almost three times what they were in 2019. However, SAP does not disclose sales figures for Delos Cloud which runs on Microsoft's Azure services.