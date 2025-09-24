Man arrested over cyberattack that disrupted operations at European airports
What's the story
The UK's National Crime Agency (NCA) has arrested a man in connection with a cyberattack that targeted several European airports. The attack, which began on Friday, affected check-in systems supplied by Collins Aerospace. It caused major delays at Brussels, Berlin, and London's Heathrow airport until yesterday. The NCA has confirmed that a man in his 40s was arrested in West Sussex. He was detained on suspicion of offenses under the Computer Misuse Act but has since been released on bail.
Attack aftermath
Cyberattack on Collins Aerospace's software
The cyberattack on Collins Aerospace's software disrupted check-in and boarding pass printing systems at several European airports. The US-based company confirmed a "cyber-related disruption" to its software at "select" airports in Europe. The attack was particularly disruptive as it forced airline staff to resort to manual processes like handwriting boarding passes or using backup laptops for check-in procedures.
Perpetrators
Identity of attackers remains unknown
The identity of those behind the cyberattack remains unclear. Experts have suggested that it could be hackers, criminal organizations, or even state actors. The NCA has not revealed any further information about this case. This incident is part of a larger trend of online hacks in Europe that have had serious offline consequences for businesses and operations across the continent.