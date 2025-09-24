The attack began on Friday

Man arrested over cyberattack that disrupted operations at European airports

By Dwaipayan Roy 08:01 pm Sep 24, 202508:01 pm

What's the story

The UK's National Crime Agency (NCA) has arrested a man in connection with a cyberattack that targeted several European airports. The attack, which began on Friday, affected check-in systems supplied by Collins Aerospace. It caused major delays at Brussels, Berlin, and London's Heathrow airport until yesterday. The NCA has confirmed that a man in his 40s was arrested in West Sussex. He was detained on suspicion of offenses under the Computer Misuse Act but has since been released on bail.