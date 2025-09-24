Why takeoffs at airports are about to become noisier

A recent study from the University of Reading has revealed that climate change could lead to increased noise pollution from the departing airplanes around European airports. The research focuses on how rising air temperatures affect aircraft take-off patterns. It found that on average, departing aircraft climb angles will decrease by 1-3%, with individual hot days possibly reducing these angles by as much as 7.5%.

Potential impact Research examined noise levels at 30 European airports Dr. Jonny Williams, the lead author of the study, warned that climate change could expose thousands more people in London to noise pollution from departing aircrafts over the next three decades. The research was published in the journal Aerospace and examined noise levels at 30 European airports using 10 different climate models. The team specifically looked at how climb angles of Airbus A320s, commonly used for short European flights, affect noise levels as climate changes.

Findings Changes in climate and population density could increase exposure The study found that roughly 60,000 people currently live within the 50dB noise footprint of a typical A320 aircraft in central London. However, changes in climate and population density could bring some 2,500 more people into this boundary. Dr. Williams explained that the issue is compounded by different types of sound frequencies; low-frequency noise which travels further will "increase the most" while deeper sounds can cause stress and sleep problems.