World is now 1 step closer to ending HIV epidemic

A new injectable drug, Lenacapavir, that prevents HIV infection will soon be available at an affordable price in over 100 low-income countries. The move is expected to give millions access to the breakthrough treatment and bring the world closer to ending the HIV/AIDS epidemic. The drug is currently priced at $28,000 per person annually but will be made available for just $40 by 2027.

Drug details Lenacapavir was endorsed by WHO in July Lenacapavir is an injectable drug that prevents the replication of the HIV virus inside cells. It was officially endorsed by the World Health Organization (WHO) for HIV prevention in July. The injection, which is administered twice a year, offers six months of protection against HIV infection at a time. This long-acting injectable could significantly reduce new infections among vulnerable populations like adolescent girls and young women, LGBT people, sex workers, and drug users.

Cost reduction Deal brokered by former US President Bill Clinton The agreement to offer cheaper antiretroviral drugs for people with HIV in developing nations was brokered by former US President Bill Clinton after negotiations with pharmaceutical companies. The deal was struck between the Clinton Foundation, Gates Foundation, and other groups such as South Africa's research institute Wits RHI. The new generic version of Lenacapavir is still pending regulatory approval but is expected to be available within 18 months.

Infection prevention Injection can be used as preventive measure and treatment Studies suggest that making the injection available to just 4% of the population could prevent as much as 20% of new HIV infections. The drug can be used both as a preventive measure against the virus and as a treatment for those already infected. This dual purpose makes Lenacapavir an even more valuable tool in the global fight against HIV/AIDS.