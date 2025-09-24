World is now 1 step closer to ending HIV epidemic
What's the story
A new injectable drug, Lenacapavir, that prevents HIV infection will soon be available at an affordable price in over 100 low-income countries. The move is expected to give millions access to the breakthrough treatment and bring the world closer to ending the HIV/AIDS epidemic. The drug is currently priced at $28,000 per person annually but will be made available for just $40 by 2027.
Drug details
Lenacapavir was endorsed by WHO in July
Lenacapavir is an injectable drug that prevents the replication of the HIV virus inside cells. It was officially endorsed by the World Health Organization (WHO) for HIV prevention in July. The injection, which is administered twice a year, offers six months of protection against HIV infection at a time. This long-acting injectable could significantly reduce new infections among vulnerable populations like adolescent girls and young women, LGBT people, sex workers, and drug users.
Cost reduction
Deal brokered by former US President Bill Clinton
The agreement to offer cheaper antiretroviral drugs for people with HIV in developing nations was brokered by former US President Bill Clinton after negotiations with pharmaceutical companies. The deal was struck between the Clinton Foundation, Gates Foundation, and other groups such as South Africa's research institute Wits RHI. The new generic version of Lenacapavir is still pending regulatory approval but is expected to be available within 18 months.
Infection prevention
Injection can be used as preventive measure and treatment
Studies suggest that making the injection available to just 4% of the population could prevent as much as 20% of new HIV infections. The drug can be used both as a preventive measure against the virus and as a treatment for those already infected. This dual purpose makes Lenacapavir an even more valuable tool in the global fight against HIV/AIDS.
Health implications
South Africa will be among 1st countries to access drug
The announcement of Lenacapavir's affordability comes amid a challenging year for global health, particularly in the fight against HIV/AIDS. Despite significant progress in reducing global HIV rates and AIDS-related deaths since 2000, around 1.3 million people were infected with HIV last year, and over 600,000 died from AIDS-related illnesses. South Africa has highest number of HIV cases with almost eight million people living with the virus. It will be one of the first countries to access this new affordable drug.