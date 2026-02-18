NewsBytes Explainer: India AI Impact Summit 2026

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is happening right now at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi (Feb 16-20). It's the first big international AI summit in the Global South focused on making a real difference—bringing together governments, tech leaders, and civil society to push for inclusive AI that actually helps people.

Seven chakras of AI The summit is built around a "seven chakras" framework—think of it as seven focus areas: Health, empowering everyone, keeping AI safe and trustworthy, Agriculture, supporting science, making resources accessible to all, and Economic Development.

The idea? Get everyone working together so AI benefits are shared fairly.

Making AI practical and accessible A standout topic is making AI resources accessible and practical for sectors such as health care, farming, education, and local governance.