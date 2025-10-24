Nike's latest innovation combines shoes and robotics
What's the story
Nike has unveiled Project Amplify, the world's first powered footwear system. The innovative product is designed to enhance the speed of running and walking, similar to how e-bikes provide pedal assistance. However, unlike traditional athletic gear, this new technology isn't aimed at professional athletes but rather those who want to cover more distance with less effort.
Design and purpose
The shoes look like an ankle brace
Project Amplify, developed in collaboration with robotics partner Dephy, looks like an ankle brace. It has a motor, drive belt and rechargeable battery hidden in a sleek design. The product is aimed at "athletes" (anyone with a body, according to Nike) who walk at about 10-12 minutes mile pace. The idea is to give them more power for everyday movement, effectively giving them a "second set of calf muscles."
Development journey
Over 400 athletes have tested the product
The development of Project Amplify has been a long process, with over 400 athletes testing the product over the years. Although it is still in the testing phase, Nike has already hinted at plans to make it available for consumers in the coming years. The announcement was part of a larger reveal from Nike, which also included "neuroscience-based footwear" and new cooling technology for its athletic apparel.