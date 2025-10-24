Nike's latest innovation combines shoes and robotics

Project Amplify, developed in collaboration with robotics partner Dephy, looks like an ankle brace. It has a motor, drive belt and rechargeable battery hidden in a sleek design. The product is aimed at "athletes" (anyone with a body, according to Nike) who walk at about 10-12 minutes mile pace. The idea is to give them more power for everyday movement, effectively giving them a "second set of calf muscles."

Development journey

Over 400 athletes have tested the product

The development of Project Amplify has been a long process, with over 400 athletes testing the product over the years. Although it is still in the testing phase, Nike has already hinted at plans to make it available for consumers in the coming years. The announcement was part of a larger reveal from Nike, which also included "neuroscience-based footwear" and new cooling technology for its athletic apparel.