Meet Mico, Microsoft's AI successor to Clippy

Microsoft has launched a new animated artificial intelligence (AI) character called Mico. The floating cartoon face, which looks like a blob or flame, will be the face of Microsoft's Copilot virtual assistant. Unlike the company's Office assistant Clippy, Mico can be turned off and adjusts its emotional responses according to user interactions.

AI evolution Mico's emotional adaptability Jacob Andreou, Microsoft's corporate VP of product and growth for AI, explained how Mico's emotional adaptability works. He said, "When you talk about something sad, you can see Mico's face change. You can see it dance around and move as it gets excited with you." This feature is a major improvement over Clippy's persistent advice on word processing tools when it first appeared on desktop screens in 1997.

User control Design and user control Mico's design is not just cute but also functional. The character changes colors, spins around, and wears glasses when in "study" mode. Plus, it can be easily turned off by the user. This level of user control was missing with Clippy, which was notorious for its persistence in offering advice even when not needed.

AI identity Microsoft's Copilot gets an identity Mico is a key part of Microsoft's strategy to give its Copilot virtual assistant an identity. The company is also running ads promoting the latest Windows 11 PCs as "the computer you can talk to." This move comes after the failure of Cortana on Windows 10 PCs, which was discontinued on Windows 11 a few years ago.