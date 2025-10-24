Microsoft Edge becomes AI browser to rival OpenAI's ChatGPT Atlas
Microsoft has launched a new "Copilot Mode" for its Edge browser, bringing a wave of artificial intelligence (AI) features. The mode was first announced in July and is now available for all users. It transforms Copilot into a gateway to the web, opening a chat window with every new tab where you can ask questions, search or enter URLs. This major revamp of Microsoft Edge comes just days after OpenAI launched its AI browser ChatGPT Atlas.
Copilot Mode brings Microsoft's AI assistant closer to Edge by merging AI-generated responses, search results, and navigation into a single window. It also leverages all your tabs—not just the active one—enabling users to ask Copilot for summaries of information across open windows or product comparisons. This feature was previously available as an experimental option but is now accessible to everyone.
Along with the main feature, Microsoft is also giving users a sneak peek at some new capabilities. One of these is the agentic Copilot Actions feature that can perform tasks like unsubscribing from marketing emails or making reservations on your behalf. However, it's worth noting that these features aren't completely reliable yet and could make mistakes. For instance, when asked to delete an email, the assistant claimed it had done so but didn't follow through.
Copilot Mode can also use your browsing history to provide better responses, but only with user permission. Microsoft is also launching Journeys in preview mode. This AI-powered feature categorizes your browsing history into topics and suggests what to search for next. It could be a handy tool for quickly revisiting frequently visited topics on the web.