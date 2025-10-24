LOADING...
Home / News / Technology News / Microsoft Edge becomes AI browser to rival OpenAI's ChatGPT Atlas
Summarize
Microsoft Edge becomes AI browser to rival OpenAI's ChatGPT Atlas
Copilot Mode was first announced in July

Microsoft Edge becomes AI browser to rival OpenAI's ChatGPT Atlas

By Mudit Dube
Oct 24, 2025
11:01 am
What's the story

Microsoft has launched a new "Copilot Mode" for its Edge browser, bringing a wave of artificial intelligence (AI) features. The mode was first announced in July and is now available for all users. It transforms Copilot into a gateway to the web, opening a chat window with every new tab where you can ask questions, search or enter URLs. This major revamp of Microsoft Edge comes just days after OpenAI launched its AI browser ChatGPT Atlas.

Enhanced integration

Merging AI responses and search results

Copilot Mode brings Microsoft's AI assistant closer to Edge by merging AI-generated responses, search results, and navigation into a single window. It also leverages all your tabs—not just the active one—enabling users to ask Copilot for summaries of information across open windows or product comparisons. This feature was previously available as an experimental option but is now accessible to everyone.

Feature expansion

Agentic Copilot Actions feature

Along with the main feature, Microsoft is also giving users a sneak peek at some new capabilities. One of these is the agentic Copilot Actions feature that can perform tasks like unsubscribing from marketing emails or making reservations on your behalf. However, it's worth noting that these features aren't completely reliable yet and could make mistakes. For instance, when asked to delete an email, the assistant claimed it had done so but didn't follow through.

User consent

How Copilot uses your browsing history

Copilot Mode can also use your browsing history to provide better responses, but only with user permission. Microsoft is also launching Journeys in preview mode. This AI-powered feature categorizes your browsing history into topics and suggests what to search for next. It could be a handy tool for quickly revisiting frequently visited topics on the web.