Sarla Aviation has successfully completed the flight test campaign of its electric aircraft

Bengaluru start-up clears key milestone for 2028 air taxi launch

By Mudit Dube 04:10 pm Jul 01, 202604:10 pm

What's the story

Sarla Aviation, an air taxi start-up backed by Accel and Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, has successfully completed the flight test campaign of its electric aircraft Sylla. The successful testing of Sylla 1.0 marks a major milestone in Sarla Aviation's journey toward launching its full-fledged air taxi for regional and urban air mobility, Shunya, in 2028. The company said that the aircraft lifted off straight from the ground and hovered under its own closed-loop control during the tests.