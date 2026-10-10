Nikon disqualifies Small World in Motion winner over generative AI
Technology
Nikon just disqualified the winner of its Small World in Motion contest after discovering the entry used generative artificial intelligence.
The video, which claimed to show cilia movement in a child's airway, was created by Dr. Ning Xu and originally took first place.
After questions about authenticity, Nikon removed it from its site and bumped Nguyen Nam Nhat up to the top spot.
Nikon rethinks rules after Xu admission
Dr. Xu openly shared on LinkedIn that he used an artificial intelligence neural network to process his footage.
Nikon says this does not reflect badly on Dr. Xu's intentions and is now rethinking its rules and evaluation procedures for future competition entries.