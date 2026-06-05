NIMHANS director warns teens risk attachment to 'Character AI' chatbots
Mental health professionals are raising red flags about teens spending lots of time with Character AI, those chatbots that act like real people, from famous faces to made-up characters.
NIMHANS Director Prabha S Chandra explained at The Hindu Huddle that these AIs can feel so real, it's easy for young users to get emotionally attached and start blurring the line between online chats and real life.
Experts advise parental AI oversight
Chandra pointed out that too much reliance on these AIs might make it harder for teens to handle their emotions or tell what's real.
Psychiatrist Amit Malik added that leaning on AI for support could lead to "cognitive laziness," making it tougher to solve problems in the real world.
Experts suggest parents keep an eye on how kids use these tools and talk openly about their online experiences, so everyone stays aware and safe.