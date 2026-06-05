NIMHANS director warns teens risk attachment to 'Character AI' chatbots

Experts advise parental AI oversight

Chandra pointed out that too much reliance on these AIs might make it harder for teens to handle their emotions or tell what's real.

Psychiatrist Amit Malik added that leaning on AI for support could lead to "cognitive laziness," making it tougher to solve problems in the real world.

Experts suggest parents keep an eye on how kids use these tools and talk openly about their online experiences, so everyone stays aware and safe.