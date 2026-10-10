NOAA says G2 storm expected Sunday after 2 eruptions
Technology
Heads up: a moderate solar storm is on its way to Earth this Sunday, thanks to two recent solar eruptions.
NOAA says we are looking at a G2-level geomagnetic storm, which could mess a bit with satellites, radio signals, and GPS.
Nothing wild, just some space weather making things interesting.
Higher latitudes may see flickers, aurora
If you are in higher latitudes, you might notice some power system flickers or weaker radio signals. There is also a chance of seeing the aurora (northern lights) farther from the poles than usual.
For folks in India, there is no major risk or disruption expected, just something cool happening above our heads!