Dozens of US companies infiltrated by North Korean hackers

The DOJ revealed that federal authorities seized over 180 computers believed to have been sent by American companies to their new employees.

These individuals were actually sanctioned North Korean spies who had used stolen identities of US citizens to get hired.

CrowdStrike, which assisted the FBI in disrupting these operations, said laptop farms are "vital" for North Korea's hackers as they help them overcome physical, financial, and legal challenges of not being physically present in America.