Nothing addresses bloatware issue, allows removal of pre‑installed Meta apps

Nothing , the smartphone company known for its minimalistic approach, is giving customers more control over their devices. The company has announced that users will soon be able to uninstall pre-installed Meta apps like Meta App Installer, App Manager, and Meta Services. The decision comes after user complaints about bloatware on their phones. The update was announced by co-founder Akis Evangelidis and will be rolled out by the end of this month.

User control Nothing responds to user complaints about bloatware Previously, Nothing had pre-installed some Meta services on select phones. However, these could only be disabled and not deleted, which left many users frustrated. Responding to that feedback, the company has now confirmed that users will gain full control over these apps. "We understand that some users prefer full control over what stays on their device," Evangelidis said in an update shared earlier this week.

Service stability Keeping Meta services active may ensure better stability, says Nothing While Nothing is giving users the option to uninstall Meta apps, it has also clarified that keeping these services active may ensure better stability for pre-installed apps like Instagram and Facebook. The company said it wants to give users the freedom to decide, which aligns with its philosophy of openness and user choice. However, on some non-flagship models, it will continue to include a "carefully considered selection" of third-party apps.