Nothing Phone (3) gets 47% discount on Amazon sale

Nothing Phone (3), the flagship offering from Nothing in 2025, is currently available at a whopping 47% discount on Amazon India. The smartphone, originally priced at ₹84,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, is now listed for just ₹44,999. This massive price cut makes it an attractive deal for those looking to buy a premium Android smartphone without breaking the bank.

Financial benefits Additional cashback offers and no cost EMI options Along with the flat discount, Amazon is also offering an additional cashback of up to ₹2,249 as Amazon Pay Balance on select credit card transactions. For those who prefer monthly payments, no-cost EMI options starting from ₹5,000 per month for nine months are available through eligible bank cards. These financial benefits further sweeten the deal for potential buyers of Nothing Phone (3).

Device features Specifications of Nothing Phone (3) Nothing Phone (3) sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED flexible LTPS display with a 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate support. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, coupled with 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device runs on Nothing OS 3.5 based on Android 15, making it a top-of-the-line offering in terms of specifications and performance.

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Photography and power Impressive triple rear camera setup Nothing Phone (3) features a triple rear camera setup with three 50MP sensors, making it an excellent choice for photography enthusiasts. It also packs a 50MP selfie camera on the front, ensuring high-quality self-portraits. The smartphone is powered by a 5,500mAh battery with support for 65W wired and 15W wireless charging.

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