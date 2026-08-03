Nothing Phone (4a) gets another price hike, starts at ₹43,000
What's the story
Nothing's Phone (4a), which debuted in March this year, has received another price hike in India. This is the third revision since its launch. All RAM and storage variants of the device have seen a price increase of ₹3,000 in the latest revision. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 7 series chip, features a new Glyph Bar lighting system, and packs a 5,400mAh battery.
Price details
Price hike since launch
The base model of Nothing Phone (4a) with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is now priced at ₹42,999 (up from ₹31,999 at launch).
The mid-tier model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage now costs ₹46,999 (up from ₹34,999), while the top-end variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is now priced at ₹49,999 (up from ₹37,999).
Market trends
Why are smartphone prices increasing?
While Nothing has not officially commented on the reasons for these price revisions, it is worth noting that such changes have been seen across the Android smartphone market this year.
The trend is largely attributed to rising global memory and component costs.
The UK-based brand had also canceled plans for a CMF phone this year due to similar issues.