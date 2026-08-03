Nothing Phone (4a) gets another price hike, starts at ₹43,000

The base model of Nothing Phone (4a) with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is now priced at ₹42,999 (up from ₹31,999 at launch).

The mid-tier model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage now costs ₹46,999 (up from ₹34,999), while the top-end variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is now priced at ₹49,999 (up from ₹37,999).