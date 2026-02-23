Nothing Phone (4a) launches on March 5: What to expect?

Nothing has teased its upcoming Phone (4a), giving us a first look at the device's design. The teaser, shared on X, shows a clean white rear panel with Nothing's signature transparent elements. The camera module has been redesigned into a horizontal pill-shaped bar, which is suggested to house multiple lenses.

Looks Phone (4a) gets new Glyph bar on right side The Phone (4a) also features a new Glyph Bar on the right side, which seems to have nine customizable mini LEDs. The red accent indicates where the lighting will occur. The flat edges of the phone maintain its modern slab-like appearance. Compared to previous models, this one has a more structured layout that is slightly more refined and consolidated.

Design continuity Device keeps transparent design language The Phone (4a), successor to the Phone (3a), keeps the brand's transparent design language but replaces the circular Glyph Interface with a pill-shaped camera module. The back panel is also arranged differently than its predecessor. All previous Nothing phones have had the Glyph Interface, except for the current flagship, Phone (3), which uses a Glyph Matrix instead.

Processor Phone (4a) to be powered by Snapdragon processor The Phone (4a) will be powered by a Snapdragon processor, possibly the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset. This speculation stems from the fact that its predecessors, the Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro, run on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC. Rumors suggest that this upcoming model could feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage capacity. The Phone (4a) Pro may also feature a slightly larger 144Hz display of 6.83-inch.

Battery What about battery and cameras? The Phone (4a) is rumored to pack a 5,400mAh battery with support for 50W wired charging. On the camera front, the device is said to sport a triple rear setup with a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and another 50MP telephoto shooter offering up to 3.5x optical zoom.