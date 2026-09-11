Nothing could launch its $400 headphones later this month
What's the story
Nothing, the tech company known for its innovative audio products, is reportedly gearing up to launch a new pair of headphones later this month. The news comes from a leak on Dealabs, which suggests that the upcoming model is a successor to the Headphone (1). This time, however, it will be branded as the "Headphone (1) Pro."
Enhanced features
New driver array for improved audio experience
The Headphone (1) Pro is expected to come with a host of upgrades over its predecessor.
One of the major improvements is a new driver array. While the original model had two 40mm dynamic drivers, leaks suggest that the upcoming model will have three dedicated drivers for bass precision and treble.
This could greatly enhance the audio quality of these wireless headphones.
Microphone upgrade
Enhanced microphone system for superior call quality
Another major upgrade in the Headphone (1) Pro is its microphone system.
The new model is said to come with 10 mics, an improvement over the six found in its predecessor.
This could greatly enhance call quality and improve adaptive active noise cancellation (ANC), as more microphones can better assess ambient sound for a more accurate noise-canceling experience.
Design details
Maintaining design elements from the original model
Despite the upgrades, the Headphone (1) Pro is said to keep many of the original's design elements.
The new model will reportedly have an aluminum and glass body and physical controls similar to those on the original model.
This means that while it will look and feel more premium than its predecessor, it won't stray too far from what made the first version so appealing.
Pricing details
Price and battery life considerations
The Headphone (1) Pro will reportedly be available in two colors, white and black.
However, it may come with a price tag of $399, which is $100 more than the original model's price of $299, and could launch on September 29.
The new model will also have a slightly lower battery life than its predecessor, offering up to 60 hours on a single charge compared to the original's 80 hours.