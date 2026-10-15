Nothing's AI smart glasses may feature ChatGPT and auto-tinting lenses
What's the story
UK-based consumer tech brand Nothing is reportedly working on two different models of smart glasses. The information was shared by well-known tipster Roland Quandt on Bluesky. The company is said to be taking a two-pronged approach, offering consumers an option between a basic audio wearable and an advanced AI device.
Product details
Base model to be an audio-centric device
The first model is said to be an audio-centric device, similar to a pair of headphones integrated into glasses.
It will allow users to listen to music, audiobooks, make hands-free calls, and activate their smartphone's default voice assistant like Google Assistant or Siri.
The base model will not have a camera for affordability and privacy reasons.
Enhanced capabilities
Premium model to integrate ChatGPT
The second model is said to be a premium device with a camera.
It will offer all the audio features of the base model and also have built-in cameras for capturing photos and videos from the user's perspective.
This model will also integrate ChatGPT for real-time language translation, making it useful for travel and quick everyday queries.
Lens technology
Both versions to feature photochromic lenses
Both versions of the Nothing smart glasses will come with photochromic lenses. These lenses work like transition glasses, automatically darkening in bright sunlight and clearing up indoors.
This means users won't have to carry separate sunglasses when going outside.
The move fits into Nothing CEO Carl Pei's vision of using AI to make interactions with everyday technology easier.
Project status
Project details remain under wraps
Nothing has not officially confirmed the project yet, and details such as design, pricing, battery life, and availability remain under wraps.
There is no word on when these smart glasses will be launched either.
If released, Nothing would be entering a market where Meta has already made strong strides with its Ray-Ban smart glasses range.
Other tech giants like Google and Apple are also working on smart eyewear.