NVIDIA is building India's AI backbone with local partnerships

NVIDIA's expanded efforts in India

NVIDIA's also joining forces with companies like Cadence, Siemens, and Synopsys to help local manufacturers set up advanced AI factories.

Over 4,000 Indian startups are already part of NVIDIA Inception, and NVIDIA is working with top investors like Peak XV and Accel India to support even more innovation.

Plus, they're partnering with the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) to offer ANRF grantee institutions complimentary access to NVIDIA AI Enterprise software and specialized technical mentorship, along with bootcamps, workshops and hackathons.