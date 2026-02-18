NVIDIA is building India's AI backbone with local partnerships
NVIDIA is teaming up with major Indian cloud providers and manufacturers to help build the country's own AI backbone.
Announced at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, these partnerships include Yotta rolling out 20,000+ Blackwell Ultra GPUs in Shakti Cloud centers, while L&T is planning massive new AI factory infrastructure as part of the India AI Mission.
NVIDIA's expanded efforts in India
NVIDIA's also joining forces with companies like Cadence, Siemens, and Synopsys to help local manufacturers set up advanced AI factories.
Over 4,000 Indian startups are already part of NVIDIA Inception, and NVIDIA is working with top investors like Peak XV and Accel India to support even more innovation.
Plus, they're partnering with the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) to offer ANRF grantee institutions complimentary access to NVIDIA AI Enterprise software and specialized technical mentorship, along with bootcamps, workshops and hackathons.