NVIDIA just bought SchedMD—here's why it matters
Technology
NVIDIA, famous for its lightning-fast chips, has snapped up SchedMD—the company behind Slurm, a tool that helps run massive computing jobs in data centers.
This move is all about making NVIDIA's open-source AI tech even stronger and keeping up with the fierce competition in the AI world.
What's next for Slurm and NVIDIA?
Good news: NVIDIA says Slurm will stay open-source, so developers everywhere can keep using it for free.
Slurm already powers huge projects at places like CoreWeave and the Barcelona Supercomputing Center.
By bringing SchedMD on board, NVIDIA is doubling down on supporting generative AI models and showing they're serious about pushing open-source AI forward.