NVIDIA's new AI models give robots advanced reasoning skills

NVIDIA has unveiled a new suite of AI models, libraries, and infrastructure aimed at accelerating robotics development. The highlight of the launch is Cosmos Reason, a 7-billion-parameter vision-language model that enables reasoning for physical AI applications and robotics. The announcement was made at the SIGGRAPH conference and is part of NVIDIA's strategy to expand its AI GPU applications beyond data centers into the field of robotics.

Model enhancements Cosmos Transfer-2 for synthetic data generation Along with Cosmos Reason, NVIDIA also introduced Cosmos Transfer-2 and a distilled version of Cosmos Transfer. The former speeds up synthetic data generation from 3D simulation scenes or spatial control inputs while the latter is optimised for faster performance. These models are designed to generate synthetic text, image, and video datasets for training robots and AI agents.

Advanced features Cosmos Reason can help robots plan their next moves Cosmos Reason is unique in its ability to "reason" by leveraging memory and understanding of physics. This makes it a planning model that can predict the next steps an embodied agent might take. The model is ideal for tasks such as data curation, robot planning, and video analytics.