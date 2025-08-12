AOL is shutting down its iconic dial-up service

How AOL became a household name

AOL started back in 1983 as a game download service but became huge in the early '90s by making internet access simple—remember those free CDs everywhere?

By 2000, they had about 20 million users and made "You've got mail" part of pop culture.

But as broadband took over, dial-up faded fast.

Even after Verizon bought AOL in 2015 (now under Yahoo), a few thousand users—mostly in rural spots—still hung on.

With this shutdown, that chapter officially closes.