'Real Steel' meets reality at Beijing's World Robot Conference
At this year's World Robot Conference in Beijing, the sci-fi world of Real Steel is coming to life—think robot boxing matches with upgraded GI bots that move and fight almost like humans.
Held at the E-town innovation hub, the event brings together over 200 robotics companies showing off their latest tech.
Robots controlled by humans put on shows that blur lines
The action isn't just about fighting—robots here are controlled by humans, putting on shows that blur the line between sport and entertainment.
The Unitree Robotics competition even mixes tech with performance art, while big names like ABB are participating.
With more than 1,500 products on display and strong support from local governments, it's clear: what once seemed like movie magic is quickly becoming reality.