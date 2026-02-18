NVIDIA partners with Indian tech firms to build AI backbone
Technology
NVIDIA is doubling down on India's AI future by teaming up with local tech companies to build the digital backbone for public services and finance.
With about 800,000 developers using NVIDIA platforms, Managing Director Vishal Dhupar calls India a fast-growing global hub for AI talent and infrastructure.
AI factories and multilingual AI apps
NVIDIA is working with cloud providers like Yotta, L&T, and E2E Networks to set up "AI factories" powered by its GPUs.
Companies like BharatGen and Tech Mahindra are also using NVIDIA tools to create multilingual AI apps.
Plus, at the India AI Summit, over 100 partners are showing off real-world projects built with NVIDIA tech.