NVIDIA bets on AI PCs with its RTX Spark chip

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang said, "The PC is being reinvented." He added, "For 40 years, you launched apps. Click. Type. With RTX Spark and Microsoft Windows, you ask — and the PC does the work." The new chip packs a 20-core Grace CPU developed with MediaTek and a Blackwell RTX GPU with 6,144 CUDA cores. This combination offers up to 1 petaflop of AI performance while supporting up to 128GB of unified memory.

Performance potential

RTX Spark can handle large language models

The RTX Spark chip can render 90GB 3D scenes, edit 12K videos, generate 4K AI videos, and run AAA games at over 100 frames per second at a resolution of 1440p. It can also handle large language models with a context window of up to one million tokens and parameters of up to 120 billion. The chip is designed for Windows on ARM devices and will initially power high-end PCs. NVIDIA plans to include it in more affordable models too.