NVIDIA's GeForce Now cloud gaming service launched at ₹999

NVIDIA has launched its cloud gaming service, GeForce Now, in India. The early access version of the platform is now available to users through a waitlist system. This launch marks NVIDIA's entry into the Indian cloud gaming market and takes on other platforms offering game streaming services across devices.

Subscription details Two paid tiers available during early access GeForce Now comes in two paid tiers during its early access phase. The Performance plan costs ₹999 for 90 days, while the Ultimate plan is priced at ₹1,999 for the same period. NVIDIA also offers an optional 200GB persistent storage add-on for ₹299. The company has said that a free tier will be launched at a later stage.

Platform support Service works across multiple devices and integrates with existing libraries GeForce Now works on PCs, Macs, smartphones, smart TVs, and handheld gaming devices. It also integrates with existing game libraries from platforms like Steam, Epic Games Store, Xbox Game Pass, Ubisoft Connect and GOG. The India rollout is powered by NVIDIA's RTX 5080-based SuperPOD infrastructure built on the Blackwell architecture which promises up to 2.8 times faster performance than previous generations.

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