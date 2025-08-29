Next Article
NVIDIA's Jensen Huang predicts AI will keep us busier
NVIDIA's Jensen Huang just shared his take on AI's impact, and it's not what you might expect.
While some tech leaders predict robots will take over our jobs, Huang believes AI will actually keep us busier—because we'll finish tasks faster and keep coming up with new ideas as AI gets woven into more parts of life.
Everyday tools
Huang thinks AI and robotics are about to become everyday tools in places like hospitals and factories.
Even if workweeks get shorter, he expects productivity and economic growth to rise.
For him, every tech revolution changes how we work—but he's hopeful that this one will open up fresh opportunities and help people do more meaningful things.