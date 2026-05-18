An app that makes home design easy and eco-friendly

MagicPlan is a smart room-scanning tool that makes eco-friendly home projects easier. Using a smartphone camera, it maps rooms precisely and detects furniture and fixtures, removing the need for additional measuring tools. It backs sustainable DIY projects with cost forecasts and material estimates to avoid overbuying and waste. It also recommends efficient layouts for better insulation placement and smarter space utilization, reducing energy consumption over time.

Tip 1 Accurate room mapping made simple MagicPlan leverages your smartphone camera to map rooms to the highest precision. This capability enables homeowners to design detailed floor plans without requiring extra measuring instruments or frequent site visits. The app automatically identifies furniture and fittings, making it easier to envision changes in real time. This feature would come particularly handy for anyone looking to go ahead with a renovation project without much hassle.

Tip 2 Cost forecasts reduce waste One of the best things about MagicPlan is that it also gives you cost forecasts and material estimates. This way, you do not end up overbuying things and wasting materials. The capability not only saves money but also paves the way for more sustainable project planning by ensuring that things are not wasted from the beginning.

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Tip 3 Efficient layouts lower energy use The best part is that MagicPlan also guides you toward efficient layouts that help with better placement of insulation and smarter use of space. These recommendations can drastically reduce your energy consumption over the years by allowing heat or cool air to circulate optimally around the house. If you're a sustainability freak, this feature will give practical ways to make your living space greener.

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