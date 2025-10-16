OnePlus 15 with Snapdragon 8 Elite chip to launch soon
OnePlus is about to drop its new flagship, the OnePlus 15, packing a super-smooth 165Hz display and the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip.
You'll also get a triple rear camera with OnePlus's own DetailMax tech.
Expect the price in India to land between ₹70,000 and ₹75,000.
What else to expect from OnePlus 15
The OnePlus 15 features a 1.5K AMOLED display, a triple-lens rear camera (wide, ultra-wide, telephoto), and a huge battery reportedly up to 7,300mAh with super-fast 120W charging.
It comes with up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB storage.
The metal frame and fiberglass back keep it sturdy but light.
OnePlus 15 will be a solid flagship
Going head-to-head with Samsung and Xiaomi flagships, the OnePlus 15 stands out for its high-refresh screen, big battery, and advanced cooling—at a competitive price.
If you care about smooth visuals, battery life, and performance, this one's worth a look.