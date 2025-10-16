OnePlus 15 with Snapdragon 8 Elite chip to launch soon

What else to expect from OnePlus 15

The OnePlus 15 features a 1.5K AMOLED display, a triple-lens rear camera (wide, ultra-wide, telephoto), and a huge battery reportedly up to 7,300mAh with super-fast 120W charging.

It comes with up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB storage.

The metal frame and fiberglass back keep it sturdy but light.